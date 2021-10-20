PRESTON — The Hub Group, a $5 billion Illinois-based trucking, transport and logistics conglomerate, has acquired Choptank Transport in a $130 million cash deal.
Choptank Transport is based in Preston and has approximately 400 employees. The Eastern Shore company also has locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Denver and Tampa.
Hub executives said the Choptank purchase will bolster their refrigerated trucking operations. Choptank is expected to generate $450 million in revenue in 2021, the companies said.
“We are excited to welcome Choptank’s employees, customers and carriers to Hub Group,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “This acquisition delivers on our strategy to provide the industry’s premier supply chain solutions, and will advance our position in the growing cold-chain segment.”
The Hub is based in suburban Chicago and will add Choptank’s 400 employees and fleet of trucks to its ranks.
“Our team is excited to join Hub Group,” said Choptank CEO Geoff Turner. “We share similar values of service, integrity and innovation, which we are excited to bring together to fuel our continued growth. Choptank brings our wealth of industry experience, a strong carrier network, and innovative technology that, when combined with the industry presence and reputation of Hub Group, will unlock value for our customers and move our business forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.