PRESTON — Choptank Transport is pleased to announce it is ranked on the Selling Power magazine’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list. This is the 21st consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power.
Choptank Transport Senior Director of Enterprise Accounts Charlene Keller is happy to receive this prestigious award.
“I know how hard our sales teams work to be a first-class selling organization, so being recognized by Selling Power is an honor. This last year has been challenging for every industry and I am proud to say our sales staff did an amazing job of adjusting to the market’s ups and downs and coming out on top,” she said.
The magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner said, “The companies who earned a spot on this year’s list have truly world-class sales organizations. In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today’s digital, remote selling environment.”
To assemble this year’s 50 Best list Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four main categories: compensation and benefits; sales culture; onboarding and sales enablement strategies; and sales training and coaching.
Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year.
Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.
