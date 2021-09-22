PRESTON – They say the third time is a charm, and as far as charity golf tournaments go, the Choptank Transport Community Foundation’s 10 Better Than Par Heroes Edition event on Sept. 11, broke the company’s previous two years’ records. As a result, ten nonprofit hero organizations will receive $3,500 each from the third-party logistics company headquartered in Preston.
The sold-out tournament at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton, was held to honor those heroes lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Organizations selected to receive proceeds from the event include: the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, Food For Learning, Eastern Shore Crisis Response (Sante), the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Project K9 Hero, Mid-Shore Meals til Monday, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Compass Regional Hospice, Heroes Haven, and Baltimore Station.
The 2021,10 Better Than Par charity event was not your typical golf tournament. In addition to the action on the greens, there was a lively cornhole tournament as well as live music by the Rockets, three food trucks (the Red Chef, That Kitchen and Yo Java Bowl), and an impressive array of silent auction baskets.
Choptank Transport President and CEO Geoff Turner said, “We couldn’t have hoped for better participation, sponsorships, and of course, weather! I think everyone felt after the opening ceremony and the Presentation of Colors by the Maryland State Police, that this event marked a special day for our community and the charities we help.”
The all-day event was coordinated by 35 Choptank Transport volunteer staff, all clearly visible in red shirts for any golfers needing assistance. “It was a wonderful, fun day!” said Lauren Smith, chief coordinator of the tournament. “Everyone’s hard work and preparation were well worth it when you know you are recognizing those who put the lives of others before their own.”
Sponsors for the tournament included Preston Automotive Group; Provident State Bank; Trucker Tools; Walmart; PNC Bank; ASG; Tri-Gas & Oil; Heritage Financial Consultants; Wawa; Professional Leasing; MJH Construction; Shore United Bank; Eastern Shore Smile Solutions; Super Vending; TGM Group; A.W. Sisk & Son; Salisbury University (Franklin P. Perdue School of Business); Sante; Walmart of Denton; Food for Learning; Parker Counts; Whitten Insurance; McAllister, Detar, Showalter & Walker; For All Seasons; APG Media, and Nagel Farm Service.
Choptank is already planning for its 2022 tournament. Since the company’s new office location in Easton will be well established by then, they hope to have an even bigger event next year.
