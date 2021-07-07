PRESTON — Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, has named Choptank Transport to the 2021 Top Green Providers list.
Choptank Transport President and CEO Geoff Turner said he is honored for the company to have received the award. “One of the most challenging issues facing our country and our industry is the issue of carbon emissions. We work with our shippers and carriers to help identify areas of the supply chain where there is waste and where we can make suggestions for optimization that can improve their productivity and efficiency.”
Turner noted that Choptank has created two green teams — one that is customer-facing for shippers and carriers, and another that will focus on in-house, facility improvements. “Many of our shippers are asking about green initiatives and our employees are eager to go as green as possible in the workplace. It is a win-win,” he said.
Food Logistics‘ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting, and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.
“When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”
Recipients of this year’s award are profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers.
