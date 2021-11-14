EASTON — Civic leaders, state dignitaries and elected officials all turned out Friday afternoon, Nov. 12, for the grand opening of the brand new Choptank Transport logistics business building on Elliott Road.
Officials attending included Representative Andy Harris, Easton Mayor Robert Willey, Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, State Sen. Addie Eckardt, Del. Johnny Mautz, Talbot County Council Member Laura Price, Oxford Commissioner Jimmie Jaramillo and others.
This modern complex can house another 200 new employees at the company’s Easton location.
“We still have our facility in Preston, which has about 250 people in it, and that is not going to change ... This is all expansion here,” said President and CEO Geoff Turner. “We’re looking to continue to grow.”
The site at the former Rio Del Mar location on the corner of Elliott and Matthewstown Road was designed to be expanded as the business grows. The building foundation is strong enough to support a second floor, and there are buildable contiguous lots, according to Choptank Transport CFO Marcia Wood.
Guests enjoyed refreshments and toured the building as employees continued to do their jobs.
Choptank Transport is known as a great place to work and it shows. The employee lounge area had a cornhole field set up that Easton Town Council Members Al Silverstein and the Rev. Elmer Davis tested. There was a state-of-the-art meal space and a snack bar, called the Chop Shop, with a red and grey color scheme. The design is sleek, modern and clean.
Employee Brooke Mead said, “It’s going phenomenal. They just selected us to work in Easton to handle national accounts that are growing and hopefully will thrive.”
Guests formed a half circle around a lectern in front of a background with Choptank’s logo emblazoned on it. Turner welcomed everyone and spoke briefly about Choptank Transport’s expansion.
“We recently partnered with a company called Hub Group out of Chicago, which is a publicly traded company, and it’s just going to give us more tools for our customers from intermodal and dedicated transportation and a lot more opportunities for our folks to excel in a larger organization. They’re a publicly traded company with about $5 billion in revenue,” Turner said. “So, from my perspective, they want me to continue to stay and run their brokerage for them, which is about a $1 billion business now. So you know, it’s just a lot of opportunity for us to continue to grow in this community.
“That’s one thing that they love, the culture of our organization, how we are involved in the community and that’s really important for us to continue that growth,” he said.
Turner thanked Fisher Architecture, Gillis Gilkerson and Dwight Miller, who made the building a reality. He also gave a shout-out to Lane Engineering, the mayor and the Town of Easton.
From the beginning, Willey’s message was, “Let’s get it done,” Turner said.
Schulz, who is a Republican gubernatorial candidate, presented a citation on behalf of the Department of Commerce. “To everybody that was involved in building this, congratulations because it’s just remarkable. It’s a beautiful facility and true to your character,” she said.
“You built this with your employees in mind. And thank you for that because you are going to retain these employees and these jobs and these careers for people in this community that really need it,” she said.
Schulz continued, “You’ve never let us down with your vision on what it means to be a good partner — to your employees, to the state and to your community. This is so meaningful for economic development …. for the additional economic development that can and will happen, I’m sure, to bring what we all like to say, good tax revenues into the community with good paying jobs.”
Schulz praised Choptank Transport for its support during the pandemic, giving to the relief fund for business, providing $100 for each employee to go out and spend at restaurants to help keep that industry alive and for its fundraising and community associations.
Harris spoke next. “We heard a lot about infrastructure and how this economy keeps moving, how America keeps moving, and I’m telling you, helping the trucks run on time is one of the ways it does it,” he said.
In a separate interview Harris said, “This opening is important to keep the economy on the middle Shore growing. It is great news when a company is expanding and hiring more people and bringing jobs to the area.
“Them merging with The Hub just leverages the ability to bring jobs to the area,” he said. “That’s actually a very good sign that a homegrown business can actually make it into a national company.”
The crowd cheered between each speaker, and concluded the ceremony by going outside for the ribbon cutting. Turner and his father manned the big blue scissors beneath the gleaming new Choptank sign which graced the new building. A quick snip, cheers and the ribbon fell to the ground.
After the ribbon cutting, longtime Marcia Wood reflected on what it meant to her.
“I have been with Choptank for 14 years,” she said. “When I came it was 27 people; now we are pushing between 400 and 450. I am just proud to be a part of the community, to be able to give back. We are excited to be a part of Hub Group and that acquisition.
“We want to show people that you actually can have a great career on the Shore,” Wood said. “It has been nice to use my education and just keep expanding here in the community and giving back.”
