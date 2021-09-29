PRESTON — Choptank Transport is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Healthiest Maryland business by receiving the Exemplar Wellness at Work Award. Exemplar is the highest level of recognition the program offers, followed by the Pacesetter and Standout levels of the award.
Winners are chosen by their ability to provide wellness at work practices that promote an active and ongoing culture of healthy habits and exercise. This includes policies, programs, benefits and environmental supports.
“The wellbeing of our employees is a top priority, “said Vice President of Human Resources Pam Hutchinson. “We strive to provide top benefits, fun wellness challenges, exercise options and physical and mental health support. Our bikes on campus, quarter-mile walking path, step challenges, yoga, and nutrition classes work together to offer an optimum work/life balance.”
The benefits of a robust wellness program speak for themselves as it helps reduce absenteeism and lost time at work due to illness. It also reduces healthcare costs while improving employee performance. Learned practices also make their way into the home setting, helping spread good habits to children and other family members.
Choptank Transport is part of a $213.5 billion industry of U.S. third-party logistics companies that match a variety of freight services with shippers who have products to be transported. Choptank specializes in truckload freight, less-than-truckload, refrigerated and dry, as well as rail, air and sea movement.
Healthiest Maryland Businesses is a collaborative of Maryland businesses with a shared mission of improving health through worksite wellness efforts. Participating businesses are referred to accredited work site wellness resources, receive education and assistance, and are recognized for their commitment to improving the health of their workforce. This statewide movement works to build and promote a culture of wellness in the workplace — fostering an environment that makes the healthiest choice the easiest choice.
