PRESTON — FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, has named Choptank Transport to its Premier Carrier List for the second quarter of 2021. FourKites’ 10th consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.
Choptank Transport Executive Vice President Steve Covey weighed in on the news of the company’s inclusion on the list: “We are excited about being a part of FourKites’ vetted carrier network. It is a distinct honor because it reinforces Choptank’s steadfast commitment to real-time, data-driven shipper technology — technology that makes our customer's supply chain faster, more transparent, and exponentially more efficient. Thank you, FourKites!”
Premier Carriers are providing their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data that is being leveraged to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs. This operational excellence translates directly into hard returns for these Premier Carriers, who experienced on average a 13% increase in annual load volume compared to the previous quarter.
“Choptank Transport is a valued visibility partner to FourKites, and their status on the Premier Carrier List shows their steadfast commitment to providing visibility information that improves supply chain operations for their customers,” said Jason Eversole, vice president of Carrier Operations at FourKites.
Choptank Transport is part of a $213.5 billion industry of U.S. third-party logistics companies that match a variety of freight services with shippers who have products to be transported.
Choptank specializes in truckload freight, less-than-truckload, refrigerated and dry, as well as rail, air and sea movement. Choptank’s headquarters is in Preston with five other locations nationwide, including Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Baltimore. A new location in Easton is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
