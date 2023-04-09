STEVENSVILLE — Cindy Clark of Stevensville was recently hired as the director of development at Haven Ministries. For the last 23 years, Clark worked in the commercial insurance industry. Her most recent position was with CNR Insurance Inc. in Annapolis.
“I pursued this position with Haven Ministries because of the opportunity it offered me to use my skills and gifts for the greater good of my community,” Clark said.
Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland College Park and an Associate of Arts degree from Montgomery College in Rockville. In addition, she completed several courses in commercial insurance over her career and earned accredited designations in the field (CIC, CISR, CLCS).
Her volunteer work has included a number of fundraising activities including organizing events to support the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer — volunteering as a crew member for a number of years; creating a small fundraiser for Busy Bodies Children’s Gym; and recently most recently acting as a co-chair for Lighthouse Christian Academy’s 2021 auction gala. In her new role at Haven Ministries, she will be responsible for raising funds, planning and coordinating fundraising events, and developing and overseeing the various community partnership programs and campaigns.
“I have always been passionate about fundraising. My sister is also very passionate about it, raising funds for Special Olympics,” Clark said.
“I like that Haven Ministries is a Christian-based ministry involving local churches. I also like that it is helping people in our community right down the street — we are helping our neighbors.”
In the coming days, Clark is looking forward to meeting with local businesses that support Haven Ministries’ many activities and events. The organization’s upcoming events include its Hope Warehouse Art Auction on April 28, Haven Ministries Golf Tournament on Sept. 22 at Queenstown Harbor and Beef, Bonfires, and Cigars on Nov. 4 at Kent Island Resort.
“We are excited to have Cindy come on board. She brings enthusiasm and energy to the position which will enable us to get back to in-person events with our friends and supporters in the coming months,” said Peter Grim, executive director of Haven Ministries.
Clark lives in Stevensville with her husband and son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.