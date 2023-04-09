STEVENSVILLE — Cindy Clark of Stevensville was recently hired as the director of development at Haven Ministries. For the last 23 years, Clark worked in the commercial insurance industry. Her most recent position was with CNR Insurance Inc. in Annapolis.


