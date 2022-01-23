STEVENSVILLE — Shelby Clark of Denton has been appointed office administrator at Dissen & Juhn Company of Stevensville, a regional leader in marine construction. In her new position, Clark performs a wide range of office management tasks including supervising administrative personnel, managing budgets, producing financial reports, and performing human resources functions.
She comes to Dissen & Juhn Company with more than a decade of office administration experience. For nearly five years Clark worked for Queen Anne’s County Department of Community Services in Centreville. She most recently served as resource development specialist at Chesapeake Charities in Stevensville. Clark earned a master’s certificate in Leadership and Management at University of Maryland University College and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Lynchburg.
“Shelby’s well rounded professional management skills make her a great fit as our office administrator. Her keen eye for detail and evaluating processes will be an asset as our company continues to grow,” Gilbert W. Dissen, president of Dissen & Juhn Company, said.
When she isn’t working, Clark enjoys spending time with her husband and their four children at their farmette with their chickens, goats and a dog.
“Having a good work-family life balance is important to me. I am fortunate that Dissen & Juhn Company is a family business that understands this. Working here allows me to grow as a professional while being a good Mom and wife as well,” she said.
Founded in 1973, Dissen & Juhn Company is a second generation, family-owned full-service marine and foundation contractor that has built a solid reputation as an agile, customer-focused small company with heavy construction capabilities rarely found in a firm of its size. The firm stands as the Chesapeake Bay watershed’s pre-eminent mid-size marine contractor with a proven track record in reliability, safety, environmental stewardship and technical competency.
In addition to providing dredging and marine renovation and pile driving services, Dissen & Juhn Company has extensive experience in the design and construction of timber vehicular and pedestrian bridges and boardwalks, fixed and floating docks, breakwaters, living shorelines, bulkheads and stone revetments, boat ramps, and a variety of other marine structures.
