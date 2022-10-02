CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners unanimously approved to allocate 17,483 gallons per day of sewer and water allocations to Reliable Real Estate Services LLC.
The allocations will serve a two parcel development located on Piney Creek Road in Chester near the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. Amy Moredock, director of Planning and Zoning for Queen Anne’s County, said the development will combine the two existing parcels on that property for the creation of a 142,830 square foot commercial development that will house four restaurants, office space, retail space, a grocery store, and a senior independent living facility.
John Degan, owner and business manager of multiple assisted living facilities in Maryland including Chesapeake Caregivers in Baltimore and Bay Village in Annapolis, describes the facility as a “gray area” for those who are within the age range of 70-82, or “those who aren’t quite ready for assisted living but want the socialization of an independent community.”
This independent living facility will provide “a la carte” medical services by housing a medical office on site within the community. This medical office will provide 24 hour care that includes occupational and physical therapy. A medical director and registered nurse will work onsite to provide assistance and assessments will also be onsite.
All medical services are provided to the community on an as needed basis and are covered under medicare, allowing patients to use supplemental healthcare to cover medical costs.
Degan added that all operational costs such as cooked meals, bus transportation, a gym, independent dining, common area dining with meal preparation via a commercial kitchen, and maintenance are included in the cost of rent—about 30 to 40 percent less than what it costs to enter an assisted living facility, according to Degan.
The Commissioners deemed the $1,025,057 project an “unserved need” as the Baby Boomer generation gets older.
In discussions with the board, commissioners Jack Wilson, Christopher Corchiarino, and Jim Moran commiserated on their shared experiences with trying to find similar care for loved ones and projected that the need for smaller facilities such as the Kent Island Independent Living Facility will pop up due to the difficulty finding the specific care on the Eastern Shore near the communities that they have been involved in.
“We’re filling a much needed void [on the island] as a company,” Degan said.
Moredock noted the additional space for the restaurants and office/retail space will be leased independently of the Degan’s facility.
