DENTON – Compass is proud to announce it is now a level five partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The progression to this new level demonstrates an elevated level of commitment to veteran-centric care in the community.
As a partner, We Honor Veterans provides specialized care to veterans who are facing a serious illness. This includes a veteran-to-veteran volunteer program, training on conflict-specific medical and mental health concerns, and knowledge to assist veterans in navigating Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits. Compass honors patient veterans each year with a special pinning ceremony which consists of a pin, certificate, flag, and red, white, and blue handmade lap blanket. Prior to COVID this ceremony was open to veterans, volunteers and staff, but during the pandemic it has been the nurses and social workers who have kept the program going.
Veteran Cafes are hosted quarterly, and Compass hosts meetings with local clergy and community members to raise awareness about veteran suicide through a program called S.A.V.E.
"As the CEO at Compass, it is an honor and a privilege to work so closely with our veterans and their families," Heather Guieri. "Our team has gone the extra mile to ensure our veterans get all the unique services they need at the end of life. It is also amazing to partner with so many local organizations also service our veterans so we can serve them together."
NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for veteran-centered care, especially as Veterans from different eras are aging and need access to Veteran-centric palliative and hospice care. Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org.
