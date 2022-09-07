Many go to the Marina Park to walk the trails, play basketball, go fishing and chill out. The proposed AquaCon fish farm would right on the other side of the river near the Frank M. Adams Industrial Park. AquaCon has already purchased 25 acres.
Many fisherman use the launch ramp at Federalsburg Marina Park to find some bass to catch. The proposed waste discharge pipe is just upriver of this bridge.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Wendy Znaniec of Federalsburg is a concerned citizen, who worries that the proposed project is too big for the Marshyhope Creek and will threaten the endangered sturgeon who spawn in the river.
FEDERALSBURG — A new fish farm that covers 25 acres next to the Marshyhope Creek is a proposed $300 million project that has raised controversy in the town. Up the creek a little further from Norwegian AquaCon’s planned effluent pipe is a sturgeon breeding ground. The estimate is that there are only around 29 adult sturgeon left in Maryland — the Marshyhope is ground zero.
The balance of responsible development and maintaining a natural resource is on the minds of the citizens. Many use the Federalsburg Marina Park to catch bass, go kayaking and have a grassy waterfront area to relax. The river is 37 miles long.
There was a packed meeting of around 100 people on Aug. 10 to discuss the proposed development. Not many pro AquaCon voices were heard. The next meeting where town members can ask questions of AquaCon’s leaders is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 19 upstairs at the Federalsburg Town Hall. Given the level of controversy many people are expected to show up.
AquaCon states on its website that the level of nitrogen from fish feces is controlled to an extent by turning it into biofuel through technology.
Some people are afraid the fish farm will damage the river, hurt the sturgeon and make the park smell.
“This river is the prize, the gem, the jewel of the town. A lot of people here in Federalsburg, they rely on this for a cheap source of recreation. People fish here, and they eat what they catch. Nobody is going to want to eat tainted fish. The deal with this land based salmon is that it tastes funny to me. This water that is going to go into the creek is the water that has been used to polish the salmon to take that funky taste away,” said activist and community member Wendy Znaniec.
“It is too important for the town to have some kind of disaster. Another thing is that it is too big for the creek,” Znaniec added.
The big deal maker all comes down to Maryland Department of the Environment providing a permit for the discharge from the plant.
The Town of Federalsburg Facebook site states, “Many residents, including Mayor and Council have questions around the AquaCon project.
“We have requested a community discussion with AquaCon leadership to discuss resident concerns. In preparation for that meeting, please submit your questions via this portal so we have a comprehensive list to present to AquaCon Representatives.
These questions will go to AquaCon before the Sept. 19 meeting. Ryan Showalter, a lawyer at Miles and Stockbridge, is the legal advisor and handling community relations for AquaCon.
Dr. Yonathon Zohar, a cientist and entrepreneur with the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology at University of Maryland Baltimore Campus, is involved in the project. His states on his website, “More and more U.S. states, from Texas to Maine, are increasing their capacity to produce fish for human consumption in land-based facilities. These operations are less susceptible to disease and result in fresher fish for locals. They also remove the risk of releasing waste or farmed fish to the environment, and reduce costs and the carbon footprint associated with shipping. Plus, they create jobs and help decrease American reliance on seafood imports.”
He is called a “partner” on AquaCon’s website. “Their invention completes ‘this missing link for how you responsibly and biologically remove the huge amounts of solid waste,’” Zohar states.
