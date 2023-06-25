These three models are the Sweeney family from Easton. Julie and her daughters Kate and Emmary (in navy) go for a sail on one of Perry Cabin’s sailboats. It was a windy day, but the captain tacked to get the hair and flag just right.
The owners of Sailor-Sailor clothing line are Kimberly Hoag at right and Kim Haney. They found the Inn at Perry Cabin through an agent in New York and then found Cassandra Vanhooser, director of Economic Development and Tourism, who helped them find models and a photographer.
Along the grand brick paved entrance to the Inn at Perry Cabin are models, from left, Kate Sweeney, Emmary Sweeney and Brittany Hoag. They had to ride their bikes back forth over and over to get the perfect shot.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Kate Sweeney of Easton did a day of modeling at the Inn at Perry Cabin. This dress has tiny fish on it with goes with the inn’s coastal vibe.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Emmary Sweeney poses on a sailboat in the Miles River. The Inn at Perry Cabin rents boats, power and sail, out to guests.
ST. MICHAELS — On June 20 a Connecticut company, Sailor-Sailor, drove down from Southport to the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels for a coastal fashion shoot to promote their preppy line of women’s clothing. The gracious inn offered a great place to create on brand images that included fresh blooming hydrangeas, a sailboat and glass greenhouses. There were three local models who rode bikes, played corn hole and got their hair blown around on this blustery day.
It took a series of business twists and turns to end up at the Inn at Perry Cabin.
Sailor-Sailor co-owner Kimberly Hoag said, “The Inn at Perry Cabin has a PR girl named Andrea Warble. We met her at a conference in Rhode Island. She has her own marketing company in New York and she represents Perry Cabin. It has been on our radar, and we thought it was perfect for our brand. Cassandra Vanhooser was great — that is how we found the photographer and got some help with models.”
Vanhooser, director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism, said, “Talbot County speaks for itself. My role is to help the location scouts and producers when they call me. I show them all the things that make this a premier destination and they take it from there.”
One of the models turned out to be a whole family of slender blondes. Julie Sweeney of Easton is the mother of four and runs an interior design company called Coastal Haven Design. Two of her girls, Kate and Emmary, made many different wardrobe changes to embody the brand’s message. They were definitely having fun posing and being photographed. They had already done lifestyle shots for Vanhooser’s tourism website years ago so they got called in again.
“I am a female business owner myself. KC Bridges sells their clothing at her shop, and she is a friend. I am happy to support another female owned business and love for my girls to see these women running their own business successfully,” Sweeney said.
The models got a dress and some earnings to pick out for their efforts. Rompers and gingham as currency.
Sweeney said it checked off a lot of boxes by getting to support Vanhooser’s office, to support local business The Preppy Redneck and to support The Inn at Perry Cabin’s marketing efforts. And she was happy that her daughters got to go behind the scenes of a photo shoot.
Bridges owns The Preppy Redneck in St. Michaels. She has been carrying the all American made Sailor-Sailor pieces for several years.
“People here visiting buy them. They are expensive, usually for a wedding, or someone who wants to treat themselves. The quality is above par. They last forever. They have a nostalgic vibe. Kind of a Palm Springs Beach vibe. Coastal. It is a classic brand. I sell about 75 dresses a year,” Bridges said.
Hoag echoed these thoughts.
“We are a lifestyle resortwear brand. Preppy with a coastal twist. We cater to women of all ages — the country club, tennis in the morning and wear Sailor-Sailor to dinner. The shoot was fabulous. What a great way to showcase our lifestyle brand. Perry Cabin was perfect,” Hoag said.
Perry Cabin’s grounds are meticulously kept. Gardens and yachts and coastal vibes abound.
