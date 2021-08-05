FISHING CREEK — A restaurant that is a fixture in the south Dorchester County community of Hoopers Island has new ownership.
New owner Mike Perry made the announcement on social media on Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, that he and his wife, Melinda Kerr Perry, purchased the restaurant from Jay Newcomb.
“We are so excited to announce that we are the proud new owners of Old Salty’s Restaurant on Hoopers’s Island in Fishing Creek,” said Perry in the announcement.
The restaurant at 2560 Hoopers Island Road in Fishing Creek is housed in a restored schoolhouse in the community perched on islands between the Chesapeake Bay and the Honga River.
