RIDGELY — Picture your wedding the way you really want it to be. If you are looking for New York City, then Cow Barn is not the place for you. If you are looking for open farm land, hand-hewn wooden buildings, craft cocktails served in a mason jar, then you have come to the right place.
Cow Barn is a classic case of breathing new life into something wonderful and old. This wooden barn was is built in 1911 and has now become a rustic wedding space.
“It’s a very old barn, but it is a new venue. We have some children that have set us up with a Facebook page and a website,” said Zelie Collison, the owner of Cow Barn. That is www.cowbarnevents.com.
Collison is a longtime farmer, but when she saw this incredible building, she said she knew she was going to stretch her already long days a little further.
She and her husband Marty bought the barn four years ago. It is cream colored with slate blue trim. A concrete ramp leads up to the main door. It is carpeted in grass. That helps the space to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
The Cow Barn can be rented for $3,500 for a day or two days for $6,000. There are tons of options like renting special wooden chairs for an outdoor ceremony or renting a golf cart.
The 4,000-square-feet space is like being inside an all wood cathedral. The vaulted ceilings are impressive. It is unlike any barn built on the Eastern Shore. The original owner is purported to have brought an architect from Europe — possibly Switzerland. There are giant wooden towers inside the space that were used to feed the cows down below. If the loft space was filled with hay, they would open the top door in the tower to drop the hay down the chute. As the hay went down, they used lower doors on the tower.
Odella and Albert Saulsbury built the barn. Their vegetable processing farm became Hanover Foods in Ridgely. They were very wealthy in their day. Being in the cannery business was lucrative. They had lots of cows, but their first herd all got hoof and mouth disease and had to be put down. So, the Saulsburys went back to vegetables, but the barn remained.
Before the Collisons bought it, it was used as an event space. They wanted to work on it and get it up to their own standards and then COVID hit. They said they lost a whole year to the pandemic. So, now they are just starting. They have hosted four weddings so far. They are also open to renting the space for corporate retreats.
“Our hearts warmed and our spirits soared the moment we stepped into that magnificent loft space, the dramatic height and the aroma of that beautiful old wood. We decided to purchase it on the spot. It’s comfortable at 150 guests, but is more comfortable at 100. The celebration area is 90 feet by 40 feet. That is the loft,” Zelie said.
The structure also offers a mezzanine area ideal for a DJ or a band.
“They are above the whole event up there. It is a pretty view from up there,” she said.
A right of passage for many wedding vendors — florists, planners, caterers and venue owners — is to have a styled shoot. Basically all the talented vendors come together for a make believe wedding with models. In this case a wedding coordinator organized the styled shoot. And then they get to promote themselves through social media, which is where all the 25- to 30-year-old brides exist.
“I love this barn so much. It just had to be shared. It is really country and rustic in every sense. We have to bring in a luxury restroom trailer,” Zelie said. Any event larger than 35 people requires the restroom trailer. Water is limited on the property.
There is even a bridal suite available for the newlyweds. It is an all white scheme with a plaque above the four poster bed that reads, “You will never know, dear, how much I love you.”
“We had a wedding here with a ‘day of’ wedding coordinator. That has sold me on the necessity of a wedding coordinator. Oh my goodness, I never would have imagined it had I not experienced it myself. She really saved the day,” Zelie said.
The whole space is climate controlled, so those brain-melting July weddings are not a problem.
“We’ve only had one event where we had to use it (the air conditioning), but we were really pleased,” Marty said.
But at its heart it is a working barn. They didn’t want to fancy it up too much.
“It’s a barn loft floor. We did have the floor refinished because it was hard to keep clean. We stressed that we did not want any of the imperfections on the floor removed. There have been tractors parked here for a long period of time, and they have left their mark. The farmers have done their work. They have gotten their oil can circles everywhere. But it is sanded, sealed and cleaned. We also put in sound for the band or a DJ or a toast,” Zelie said.
Melding the modern with the historic is a balancing act.
When asked what she loves about Cow Barn, Zelie said, “This big majestic room. This rustic wood is just breathtaking. And the landscaping. There are lots of trees over 100 years old. I always say if you want to change your mood, just let me stand in this space. It’s joyful. We are really excited to see people creating memories here.”
