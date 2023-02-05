Four of the five Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers directors, from left, Annetta Bisco, White Marsh Site Director; Melissa Johnson, Cordova Site Director; Marlene Thomas, St. Michaels Site Director; and Keieve Colbert, Easton School Age Site Director. Not pictured is Donna Austin, Easton Preschool Site Director.
EASTON — Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, a nonprofit, education-based child care center with five sites located throughout Talbot County, has been awarded a high honor by the Maryland State Department of Education. Each of their child care sites has earned a Maryland EXCELS Check Level 5 rating. CACC is proud to have achieved these or similar levels of excellence for more than 30 years.
The development of the Maryland EXCELS (Excellence Counts in Early Learning and School Age Care) Program was started in 2001 by MSDE’s Division of Early Childhood. The impetus behind the program was to improve access to quality child care for low-income families. It began as a tiered reimbursement program for child care providers, but between 2009 to 2011, the program was restructured into a tiered quality rating and improvement system.
Like accreditation, the EXCELS Program is a voluntary process during which child care centers undergo rigorous evaluation of their facilities and curriculums. They are graded based on a number of criteria, including the use of age-appropriate curriculum and multicultural lessons, family engagement, health and safety checks, staff credentials, and classroom observations.
The EXCELS Program has five ratings tiers. Awards are given to childcare providers who substantially exceed state licensing requirements. According to the Maryland Excels Website, A Check Level 1 rating is given to providers who “successfully meet initial (EXCELS) requirements.” The top Check Level 5 rating “is granted to those with the highest level of quality and who are state or nationally accredited.”
Access to high-quality child care plays an important role in promoting family stability and closing the achievement gap between children from low-income families and those from middle- to high-income families. This is crucial in preparing children for kindergarten and beyond. Year after year, children in CACC’s preschool programs enter kindergarten with the skills they need to be ready to learn, and children in its before- and after-school care programs receive the academic and enrichment support to be successful in school and life.
Critchlow Adkins helps its students “excel” by providing enrichment programs like its innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) activities. These projects are formatted for the various age groups CACC serves, and teach children to think critically and use creativity to solve real world problems. Many of these activities are based on the stories from popular children’s books, encouraging a love of both reading and learning.
CACC also focuses on early childhood literacy by participating in programs like Raising a Reader. Through Raising a Reader, every CACC preschooler receives a red bag. Each week, the bag is filled with books for the children to take home and read with their families. By the time the children finish the program, they will have read 80 books together as a family. The importance of daily reading cannot be overstated. Just 20 minutes of reading per day exposes a child to approximately 1.8 million words per year.
Critchlow Executive Director Cristy Morrell said this about CACC’s recent accomplishments:
“We are proud to consistently earn this recognition from the state. Every family in our community, regardless of income level, deserves access to the highest quality care for their children. It is so inspiring to see the way our staff goes above and beyond for our families every single day. With the help of our wonderful supporters, we will continue finding new ways to enrich our children’s lives and help them Build Brighter Futures!”
To learn more about Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, enroll your child, or make a donation, visit cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
