Critchlow Adkins Children;s Centers

Four of the five Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers directors, from left, Annetta Bisco, White Marsh Site Director; Melissa Johnson, Cordova Site Director; Marlene Thomas, St. Michaels Site Director; and Keieve Colbert, Easton School Age Site Director. Not pictured is Donna Austin, Easton Preschool Site Director.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, a nonprofit, education-based child care center with five sites located throughout Talbot County, has been awarded a high honor by the Maryland State Department of Education. Each of their child care sites has earned a Maryland EXCELS Check Level 5 rating. CACC is proud to have achieved these or similar levels of excellence for more than 30 years.


