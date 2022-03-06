EASTON — Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers recently welcomed a new finance director, Kissaundra Thomas.
Thomas has her associate’s degree in Accounting and will be graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Strayer University this May. She enjoys working with numbers and said that accounting gives her a great foundation of knowledge that can be applied in many ways.
Prior to working at Critchlow Adkins, Thomas worked for 4 1/2 years with the Caroline County Department of Social Services Child Support Enforcement Unit. She says that children and their well-being have always been important to her, so finding a job at Critchlow Adkins where she can use her accounting talents to help children was a natural fit.
Thomas was born and raised in Federalsburg and has an 11-year-old daughter named Eniyah. She loves to read, travel, shop, and spend time with family.
When asked about her time at CACC, Thomas said, “So far, my experience has been great. Everyone is friendly, hands on and very supportive.”
Thomas is excited to be working at Critchlow Adkins. She said, “What inspires me about CACC’s mission is not only does CACC provide children with a good start to life by assisting them with necessary skills, but also assisting the families as well.”
Critchlow Adkins Executive Director Cristy Morrell is happy to have Thomas join the CACC family. She said, “Kissaundra is such a wonderful addition to our team. She has some big shoes to fill from our outgoing Finance Director Katie Schroeder, but she is stepping into them capably and with great enthusiasm.”
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers is a nonprofit dedicated to providing quality, financially accessible childcare for children and their families in a nurturing, diverse, safe, and enriching environment. CACC offers year-round preschool programs, pre-K through 5th grade before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs.
(0) comments
