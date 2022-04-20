DENTON — Several thousand people gathered with more than 100 colorful vendors that lined Market Street Saturday to celebrate Cannafest, a street fair dedicated to one flowering plant known as Cannabis. They came to check out the vendors, listen to reggae bands and eat. There also was an up-swelling advocacy for CBD, the non psychoactive part of the plant’s ability to relieve pain.
“It was fabulous; it surpassed our dreams. There were 10,000 people or more. Shop owners were pleased with a lot of foot traffic. It was family friendly and people came away with a lot of new information,” said Robyn Ritter, chief financial officer of Purple Peake CBD in Denton.
Purple Peake, Kent Liberty Tattoo and Not a Phase are all downtown shops that not only dreamed this event up, but they paid for all the infrastructure, like porta-potties. The Town of Denton did not get involved. There were 131 vendors listed.
Rhett Ritter, co-owner of Purple Peake CBD, said, “Teamwork makes the dream work. We did it without any help from the town.”
“We paid for everything. We wanted to put it on and highlight the town of Denton. Half a million dollars were spent that day. We get a bad wrap — tattoo artists and CBD salesmen, but we can contribute,” Robyn Ritter said.
The experience of the festival was kaleidoscopic. There were babies in strollers, denim clad bikers, and bounce houses filled with shouting children. Lots of teens were enjoying their SnoAngel cups, and the fashion statement of the day was either having aliens on your socks or marijuana leaves.
There were a lot of advocates for the non-psychoactive part of cannabis known as CBD as a healing medicine. It comes in a variety of forms like gels, gummies and lotions.
“My son suffers from PTSD. The CBD totally helps him get off all the pills,” said David Armes.
People did tell stories of how CBD helped them get off of narcotics for their chronic pain issues.
CBD is touted as a non-addictive cure. People said it makes cancer patients eat again. It helps with depression and anxiety, and can get people off of pills like benzodiazepines.
One veteran said there is a huge problem with suicide rates in his population. The booths with nurse practitioners who help people get legally certified to buy CBD at a dispensary were giving 10-20% discounts for veterans.
“Not a fan of those pain medications. Every day 22 veterans die of suicide. Stress, loneliness and depression. I feel relief in five minutes with CBD,” said veteran Richard Bond.
His wife, Renee Reisinger, RN MPharm, went to the University of Maryland to study CBD in a masters of pharmacy program. There were several different nurse practitioners at Canafest.
“Pain management to help get off the narcotics. It is a more holistic way to alleviate things like fibromyalgia, severe anxiety and depression, PTSD and severe back pain,” said Rea Colby, CRNP. She can help with the medical card certification process so patients can buy cannabis products legally at a dispensary. With fentanyl in everything from heroin to pot, people can die from off the street drugs.
“On narcotics if you take too much, they can kill you. With CBD you would go to sleep or get the munchies. I didn’t believe it until I had a friend with lung cancer,” Colby said.
There were lots of jewelry shops and tie-dyed t-shirt shops.
Vendor Jessica Bakeovan, who came from Millington with neon-colored eye lids to match her earrings, said, “We sell rave jewelry essentially.”
There were rainbow-colored mushrooms and UFO earrings for sale. Another vendor, Hailey Bartz, was offering hemp hair weaves in, yes, rainbow colors. She drove two hours from Pennsylvania to offer her services.
There was rotating live music in two venues. One big stage had full on rock bands playing right next to bouncy houses in front of Earth Tones Cafe. The cafe had set up an outdoor beer garden that was doing robust business. Preston Coffee Co. brought its truck, and there were at least three different barbecues sending smoke into the air. Pouring off the paper plate was Henry the VIII like turkey legs. Whether you wanted pizza or Jamaican jerk chicken or french fries, there were plenty of munchies.
“We are a lot busier than we anticipated. I don’t think Denton has ever seen this many people,” Alec Yuker of Lefties BBQ.
There were police stationed at the end of the blocked-off street. They said they only had one arrest all day, and everything seemed fine. All-in-all people came from far and near to be a part of the festival. It felt like a real festival. The music, the advocacy, the food and the community all came together. A lot of people had a lot of fun, and thousands of dollars were injected into the Caroline County coffers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.