Burger and Beer at Cult Classic Brewery

The Cult Classic Brewery’s lunch menu includes six specialty burgers, as well as a $10 smash cheeseburger deal.

 BROOKS MCNEW

STEVENSVILLE — The Cult Classic Brewery and Taproom in Stevensville is launching a lunch menu starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

In a news release, Cult Classic said the movie-themed bar, restaurant and brewery will extend its operating hours, opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

“We’re really hoping that people can get out of the rut of going to the same old places for lunch, and we’re happy to be part of the list of options,” Cult Classic Manager Rohry Flood said.

The brewery’s lunch menu includes an assortment of appetizers, including mozzarella sticks and onion rings, as well as six specialty Angus burgers.

Lunch specials include either a smash cheeseburger, six wings or any wrap for $10 with fries. Patrons can also get two slices of pizza for $5.

Starting Nov. 16, Cult Classic Brewery will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

