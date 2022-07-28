CAMBRIDGE — On July 15, Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. released a Request for Expressions of Interest for its Cambridge Harbor development.
Cambridge Harbor is planned as a premier, highly activated mixed-use development and waterfront district to include public spaces, amenities and events focused on creating a strong sense of community in Cambridge, while establishing a desirable destination for regional tourism and visitors alike.
The final Cambridge Harbor plan consists of approximately 30 developable acres along the Choptank River and Cambridge Creek in Cambridge, Maryland, that includes a (A) deep-water port, a 470-foot wharf, (B) a public boat ramp and the foundation of a continuous waterfront promenade. Adjacent to the Development Area and also on the waterfront is (C) Sailwinds Park — public open space that continues the waterfront promenade and includes a beach, a playground and a visitors center with an iconic 100-foot sail. Also adjacent to the site is (D) a gateway with public art, (E) maritime museum with historical boat-building facilities, and (F) a working waterfront. Anticipated uses for the Development Area include hospitality, food and beverage, entertainment and assembly space, retail, mixed-use residential, and possibly office space.
The waterfront will be a robust and activated public space. CWDI is committed to creating and managing an environmentally sustainable, active and enjoyable world-class waterfront experience that is attractive to residents and visitors. An improved continuous public promenade and beach along with public art and educational exhibits will be the foundation of the experience.
“We’re looking for the best partners to help us bring the Cambridge Harbor vision to reality,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s executive director. “This REOI is a critical step in that search.”
CWDI is a 501(c)3 nonprofit development corporation formed through joint Agreement of the City of Cambridge, Dorchester County, and the state of Maryland for purposes of collaboration and cooperation in the comprehensive planning and redevelopment of certain properties along and adjacent to the Cambridge waterfront extending from the Choptank River Bridge Fishing Pier/Gateway to Cambridge Creek for the betterment of Cambridge, Dorchester County, and the region.
CWDI’s mission is to develop the Cambridge Waterfront in partnership with the community to create an inviting, accessible, active and enjoyable place to live, work, play and visit.
The REOI will be open until Nov 15. The REOI process will include rolling submissions by interested entities as they complete their proposals. CWDI will evaluate the proposals received throughout the proposal period and during the final quarter of 2022, during which time demolition of the existing buildings will be accomplished.
A pre-submittal meeting is scheduled at the Cambridge Harbor site at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. To register for the meeting and/or to receive a copy of the REOI, those interested should email Matt Leonard at matt.leonard@cwdimd.org, with cc to Gwen Fike at gwen.fike@cwdimd.org.
