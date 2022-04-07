EASTON — Entrepreneur Magazine named Easton-based Decorating Den Interiors to its 2022 selection of the Top 100 Franchises that can be started for under $100,000.
The selection is based on “a comprehensive analysis that looked at more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability,” the magazine states.
“Last year was a record-breaking year for our company,” said James S. Bugg Jr., CEO and president. “Our franchise owners broke personal sales records setting an unprecedented sales year for the company. We are pleased that our value has been recognized by this prestigious organization.”
The company added 29 new franchise partners during the year. Seven of the newest ones received a franchise fee discount because of their prior interior design education and experience, and two received the financial benefit of being military veterans.
“The increased focus on the home has sparked a tremendous surge in remodeling and decorating projects,” said Bugg. “With all the concerns and challenges encountered in the last two years, I am very proud of the resilience and professionalism of our interior design business owners. The recognition by Entrepreneur Magazine is added validation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.