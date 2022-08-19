ST. MICHAELS — The sun was out and spirits were high on both days of Guyette & Deeter’s decoy and sporting art auction at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. The July 29 and 30 sale was well attended with approximately 120 collectors in attendance and well over 1,000 participating online and by phone. Guyette & Deeter’s annual summer auction has historically taken place in New England, however owners Jon Deeter and Zac Cote decided to try something new this summer by keeping things local.
“Our company has been based in St. Michaels since 2005, however our November auction in conjunction with the Easton Waterfowl Festival, has been our only local event throughout the year. Talbot County is just a beautiful place to come all year long, and Jon and I are excited to start sharing more of it with our clients from across the country,” said Cote.
The sale featured decoys and sporting art from the collections of Ron Davis, Dave Fannon, Mark Goldman, Charlie Hart, Dr. Lynwood Herrington, Charlie Hunter III, John and Dennis Jenny, Don Kirson, Dr. Preston Lowe, D.C. North, Kirby and Linda Roberts, Nancy and Randy Root, Rick and Liz Sandstrom, Geoff Stead, Jim Thompson and Herb Wetanson.
After two days of auctions, gross sales totaled $3.32 million, with 72 lots selling for over $10,000, including one over $200,000. The top lot in the sale was an important swimming brant by Nathan Cobb Jr., which sold for $252,000. Prices were strong throughout the sale, with a 19th century hollow golden plover from Nantucket selling for $75,000, a pintail by Dave “Umbrella” Watson selling for $70,800, a curlew by Eli Doughty selling for $56,400, and a slope breast mallard from the Mason Decoy Factory selling for $48,000. Decorative decoys sold well too, with a Larry Hayden wood duck selling for a carver record of $42,000.
Decoys and duck carvings weren’t the only highlight of the sale. Guyette & Deeter continue to get high prices for sporting art, with an Edmund Osthaus oil on canvas selling for $69,600 and an Aiden Lassell Ripley watercolor going for $45,000. Folk art was well represented in the sale. Three 19th century cigar store Indian carvings from the Mark Goldman collection sold at their mid-estimates of $84,000, $39,000, and $27,000, as well as an 80” tall folk art whimsey tower featured in the 1893 World’s Fair selling for $33,000.
“For a first time auction at a new venue, our team handled this sale perfectly. The auction not only went off without a hitch but was big success. We’’ll have to do it again,” said Deeter.
Guyette & Deeter’s next auction will be held Nov. 9 and 10 at the Talbot County Community Center in conjunction with the Easton Waterfowl Festival. The sale will have a live audience and will be accompanied by a 50-table dealer show. Quality consignments are being accepted until Sept. 15.
Call Jon Deeter at 440-610-1768 or Zac Cote at 207-321-8091 to consign to this sale.
