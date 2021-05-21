NEWARK, Del. — Delmarva Power has announced the addition of four new electric vehicle charging stations in its Maryland service area, including the Dorchester County Office Building at 501 Court Lane, Cambridge. These Level 2 smart chargers are part of the company’s EVsmart Program, which provides customers with the rebates, tools and information to help them go electric.
The other new EV charging stations are located at: Crisfield Library, 100 Collins St., Crisfield; Somerset Government Office Complex, 11916 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne; and Westover Athletic Complex Facility, 30290 Sam Barnes Road, Westover.
Over the next four years, Delmarva Power will install and operate a network of 100 L2 smart chargers and DC Fast Chargers that will be located across the company’s Maryland service area and are available to all EV drivers. The company is working closely with state, county and municipal government agencies to determine optimal locations, on government-owned property, to site the chargers.
Across the company’s network of EV charging stations, customers will pay 18 cents per kilowatt-hour to charge at an L2 charging station or 34 cents per kWh at a DCFC station. A typical EV driver spending $1 at an L2 charger can expect to gain approximately 25 miles in range. A L2 charger can provide about 24 miles of range per hour of charging, while a DCFC can provide about 120 miles of range in one hour of charging.
Delmarva Power is also working to bring new EV services for residential customers and public spaces in Delaware. This effort includes expanded public charging infrastructure and a new rate option for residential customers who charge their EVs at home.
More information on EVs, chargers, and federal and state incentives can be found at delmarva.com/EV. Users can explore online savings calculators that compare EVs to gasolinepowered cars in terms of fuel and commute costs, carbon impacts and more. Delmarva Power customers in Maryland can also apply for rebates to help offset the cost of chargers.
