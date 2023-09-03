Due to decreasing prices for natural gas, Delmarva Power applied for approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to lower its supply charges for gas customers by 18 percent from the current rate, beginning in November. Based on this adjusted rate, a residential gas customer, using an average of 56 CCF per month, would see a total monthly bill decrease of $16.30. The change in total cost for an individual customer will be based on their natural gas use.


  

