CENTREVILLE — The Delmarva Power & Light Company is slated to install five electric vehicle charging stations across Queen Anne’s County for public use.
The county commissioners present at the Aug. 10 meeting unanimously approved the power company’s proposal to install three charging stations at the Kent Island branch of the Queen Anne’s County Library, one at the county’s Vincit Street office building, and another at the Health Department building on North Commerce Street. Each station will be able to accommodate two vehicles at a time, making service possible for 10 electric vehicles.
According to Lee Edgar, chief engineer with the county’s Department of Public Works, the county’s only responsibility toward the project is the land, as Delmarva Power will be covering all installation and maintenance costs related to the charging stations. Like gasoline, charging an electric vehicle will not be free, and customers will pay Delmarva Power directly for usage.
Specific details as to payment methods and what charger models will be installed, as well as what electric vehicles will be compatible with the public chargers, were not made clear during the meeting. Delmarva Power was not immediately available for comment.
The commissioners’ approval came five days after President Joe Biden’s ambitious executive order set a national goal for electric vehicles to make up 50 percent of new cars and trucks sold in 2030. With executives from Ford and GM standing by as witnesses, Biden’s order positions zero-emissions vehicles as an integral part of the administration’s plan to combat climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.