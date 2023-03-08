Delmarva Chicken Association

Grower income, chicken company wages, feed costs and the value of the chicken Delmarva produced all increased in 2022.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delmarva chicken community raised 596 million chickens, produced 4.4 billion pounds of shelf- and table-ready chicken and generated a record $5 billion in wholesale value in 2022. These insights into the chicken industry’s important role in Delmarva’s economy come from a new fact sheet about Delmarva’s chicken industry in 2022 released by the Delmarva Chicken Association.


