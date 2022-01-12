DENTON — Headquartered in the Denton Industrial Park, Tanglewood Conservatories is designing and building custom conservatories, greenhouses and pool enclosures for use worldwide — and it came as no surprise to learn their exquisitely crafted designs caught the eye of Disney’s Imagineering team and were selected to be a partner in designing their newest attraction.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure — located at the French Pavilion in EPCOT — is where you will find Tanglewood’s latest commercial installation of steel and glass canopies.
In celebration of Walt Disney’s 50th Anniversary, the Walt Disney Imagineering team partnered with Tanglewood Conservatories and Balfour Beatty Construction to cook up a spectacular new ride named Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Pixar artists coined the term “crookedology” to describe a design concept which they used to make the buildings and the environment seem old. Using “crooked” line details throughout the attraction and incorporating bold, decorative cut-outs in the canopies, the goal was to make guests feel as though they have shrunken into the animated world of Chef Remy.
Custom steel and glass canopies of the Industrial Revolution were unique, whimsical works of art and have been admired for generations. These ingenious creations of nineteenth-century architecture serve as inspiration for many of Tanglewood’s designs.
Niki Mihalos with Tanglewood’s marketing department related, “For our partners at Walt Disney Imagineering, this is exactly what they had in mind when they wanted to bring the animated streets of Paris to life at their France Pavilion in EPCOT.”
