Arboretum, Shore Rivers project receives DNR funding for youth education

Students on a field trip to Adkins Arboretum get an up-close look at a frog. Thanks to a grant from Maryland Department of Natural Resources, every second-grader in Caroline County Public Schools will participate in a “Bees, Seeds, and Healthy Streams” field experience at Adkins Arboretum, facilitated by the Arboretum and ShoreRivers.

 Photo by Steffi Ricketts.

RIDGELY — A partnership between Adkins Arboretum and ShoreRivers has received funding from Maryland Department of Natural Resources to provide environmental education programming for Caroline County Public Schools students.


