PRESTON — Reborn babies from Daddy’s Dolls are very lifelike — down to the indentions in their knuckles and the way the light catches their eyes. Even their eye lashes are applied one lash at time. Erin Hottle of Preston has been building super real dolls in her workshop since 2017.
She starts the dolls from blank kits and can make them look like any child from a photograph. Her dolls sell for at least $600, and they take 40 to 60 hours to complete. Each layer of oil paint has to be put in a special oven to bake it on. Then there are more details to finesse like fingernails and hair. How do you get a baby doll’s hair to look so real?
The products of her skills as a doll maker have been sold to people as far away as Michigan, Canada and even the United Kingdom. There is a vibrant subculture of collectors and creators on Facebook. Hottle decorates her workshop mini barn behind her house like a shrine. There are old black and white photographs of children looking right at the camera. Some are from the 1850s. She made a doll once that looked like one of the children in a photograph.
In an art history sense, death masks have been around since ancient Greece. There was a very popular photographic movement to photograph children who had just died. They called it securing the shadow. The most famous death mask of all is King Tut’s golden face.
“They are art. It is not a toy. It is a collectors’ item,” she said.
“There are a lot of groups and adult collectors who do this who maybe have lost a baby. Therapists say you need to get one of these for comfort. Sometimes it goes a little further than that, like taking them to doctor’s appointments. It is very sad. Holding an infant always makes you relax,” Hottle said.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and she helps her husband with his auto restoration business. Her doll business is all word of mouth. She is, in a sense, the birth parent of these children. She has donated some of her work to people with dementia.
“I have made some to donate to elderly folks because they need that. When they are feeling lonely, they have a baby to take care of,” she said.
There is a deep strain of compassion in this work. She has donated over 300 dolls with care packages to kids in need. She sells 10 to 12 a year. She named the company named after her dad, who she says was always looking out for other people. She said that rather than take custom orders where the hair has to be just the right color, she prefers making the doll and letting the child emerge. She likes that they are a little different every time.
“I have babies with horns and clown babies. But I don’t take them out too much. People criticize me, like ‘They are creepy, this baby is dead. You didn’t paint that. This is weird,’ but it is good to be weird. If we were all normal and did the same thing, no one would be fun,” she said.
It takes a lot of work to make a handpainted, lifelike doll.
“It is 40 to 60 layers of paint. Every time you paint a layer, you have to bake it in an oven. I use paint brushes and sponges. I use miniature brushes, and that is why my eyes hurt when I am done. The bodies are cloth and filled with polyfill just like a stuffed animal. There are also some weighted glass beads to make them feel heavy,” she said.
The starter kits are made in England, China and Germany. That is the head, the arms and the legs. They cost her anywhere from $100 to $250. She uses llama hair on her babies. It is very convincing.
“I make the eyes too. Out of resin. I don’t like taking them out too much because the attract too much attention. When you bring them out with a stroller, people will congratulate me on having a new baby until they realize …”
“I do this for kids in need. I want to make a bunch of kids smile who are having a really hard time in life. I’ve gotten people who have said will you make a baby that looks like my baby that died? And I am like, no, I can’t do that. They ask will you put their baby’s ashes inside the body of this baby and I say, ‘No, I won’t, but I will give you a zip tie and the head off and you can do it yourself,’” she said.
“One of my favorite things to do is walk in cemeteries and get the old names of people. My big dream is to become a prototype artist where the sculptor would send me the kit directly. I would paint the baby and and sent it back to her. When you become a prototype artist, your babies get a whole lot more expensive,” she said.
Creatively it was a leap for her to start making these babies. She bought a kit and it sat on her dining room table for a month in May 2017.
“I just have to jump. You know everybody just has to jump. Everybody is always a little scared to jump. I just took that leap and I haven’t looked back. I have made friends all over the world. If I had $10,000, I would open a shop in Preston. And give classes. Like a Build-A-Bear,” she said.
She has a nursery on Facebook called Lots of Love Nursery. It shows a wide array of her work.
“It’s a labor of love. By the time I’m done, I feel like I have labored and had a baby,” she said.
