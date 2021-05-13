EASTON — Dollar General has opened a new store in Easton on Marlboro Avenue near Easton Parkway.
The store is located at 108 Marlboro Avenue. The discount store does offer seasonal decorations, home decor as well as household items.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Easton store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
As part of the new Easton location, Dollar General (DG) plans to donate 100 new books to a local elementary school to help students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
The effort is via a partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
The store will employ between six and 10 workers. The new store is also across the street from a Family Dollar location in the same shopping center as the Amish Farmers Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.