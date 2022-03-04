CAMBRIDGE — In 2021 the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce celebrated 100 years since its founding in 1921. However, celebrations at the 2021 Annual Meeting had to be done virtually due to the pandemic. This year’s Annual Meeting will once again be an in-person event held at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort and Spa on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m.
“We moved the Annual Meeting from our normal January date to March this year to allow time for recovery from the surge that was happening at the end of the 2021,” said Bill Christopher, president and CEO of the chamber. “We believe the move was in the best interests of our members and will allow us to yield a good turnout for the event.”
The chamber’s Annual Meeting is attended by 250 to 300 community and business leaders, elected officials, and members from the general public gathering to get an update on happenings throughout Dorchester County.
The keynote for this year will be a panel of leaders from three Chamber Members that have been operating in the county for over 100 years. The panelists will be discussing the ups and downs their organizations have experienced over the past century and how they are operating in today’s challenging environment. The panelists are Chuck Kelly of Craig’s Drug Store, Kelly Jackson of Emily’s Produce and representing Jackson Farms, and Greg Meekins of Elks Lodge #223.
In addition to the keynote panel, outgoing Chairman of the Board Sharon Spedden will provide an overview of the last year and introduce incoming Chairman Max Fryer. Max will provide an overview of what to expect in 2022 and beyond. He will introduce the 2022 Board of Directors and thank those Directors that are rolling off of the Board this year.
The 2022 C. Robert “Bob” Spedden Service Award will be presented at the event. The objective of the service award is to recognize those individuals that share a similar passion to Bob’s and are working to advance the economic well-being of the community.
The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. that will be followed by an excellent dinner prepared and served by the staff at the Hyatt. The formal meeting will begin once dinner has been served to all guests.
