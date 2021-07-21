GREENSBORO — The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce held its Duck Derby fundraiser July 16 during the Riverfest Concert and Food Truck Wars in Greensboro.
More than 700 rubber ducks were dumped off the bridge into the Choptank River and floated about a mile downriver to the finish line, said Tracey Snyder, executive director of the Caroline County Chamber.
The Duck Derby was a fundraiser for eight nonprofit, community partners: CASA of Caroline, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Partners in Care, His Hope Ministries, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Caroline County Humane Society, The Arc and the Caroline County Family YMCA. Ducks were available for $10 each or three for $25 and were sold at the Chamber office as well as by each of the nonprofits, Snyder said, so she did not know yet exactly how much money was raised.
All the prizes were sponsored, so all proceeds from the ducks will be divided among the charities.
The first rubber duck to cross the finish line belonged to Karin Wren of New Jersey, who won the $500 first place prize, sponsored by Mid-Shore Technology Services.
Second place, $250 sponsored by Greensboro Pharmacy, went to Shelly Kulp, who happens to be the director at CASA of Caroline, Snyder said.
Third place, $100 sponsored by Tri-Gas and Oil, went to Chad Nagel. He bought his winning duck at Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Snyder said.
The owners of the the ducks finishing in spots four through 10 also received prizes. They were allowed to pick from an assortment of prizes donated by local businesses.
