DENTON — For Amanda Gorsuch, taking a leap of faith has landed her firmly in the antiques and collectables world in Denton.
During winter’s last weekend, the grand opening of her Dusty Finds Antiques shop attracted about 1,200 people, some from as far away as Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Fairfax, Virginia.
Gorsuch, 45, opened the shop Jan. 1, but delayed the grand opening until Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19, at 24251 Shore Highway.
Pete’s Peteza of Federalsburg sold a variety of menu items from a food truck in the parking lot.
“I’m just very happy that we’re here,” Gorsuch said. “And it’s a great place. It’s a small community and everybody’s been very welcoming to us. They’re so helpful and everybody’s so kind and they’re all happy that we’re here. It adds another destination for somebody to come and visit Denton. It’s been very positive.”
After seeing the shop’s Facebook post, Maureen and John Cannon of Dover decided to head to Denton to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary for some antiquing and lunch.
“It’s beautiful. It’s really nicely done in here,” Maureen Cannon said.
A large sign outside attracts passersby on busy Maryland Route 404. Once inside, the bright lighting and well organized spaces invite customers to linger as they take in the large variety of items.
Gorsuch’s husband Robert, a master electrician who commutes to Washington, D.C., daily from their home in Ellendale, Delaware, installed the lighting.
“I just didn’t want the shop to be dark,” Gorsuch said. “I wanted it to be inviting and smell nice and look nice. I want it to be for everybody, so I feel like we’ve hit the mark.”
In the three months since she opened, Gorsuch said she has sold 5,000 items.
She posts every day on Facebook “for the vendors and myself new items that come in, and I communicate directly with the public to answer any questions or put things on hold.” She already has over 800 followers.
Vendor Gale Anthony of Harrington and her business partner Jimmy Carter of Greenwood sell their finds in the shop.
“She wants us to do well; it’s not just about her,” Anthony said. “She’s just gone above and beyond.”
“Since Jan. 1 to today (March 18), we’ve sold 200 items. That’s pretty good for us,” Anthony said.
“She knows her customers. She takes your name and number if you’re looking for something, and when it comes in, she’ll call you,” Anthony said. “I can’t say enough about her. She’s treated us very well and we’ve done very well.”
“She’s got it together,” Carter said.
Gorsuch launched her “passion” as an antiques consignee, but was “in three different spaces in three years.”
“It got to the point where it was just too much running for me.” So she left her “very demanding” 22-year career as a veterinary technician at Friendship Hospital for Animals in Washington, D.C., to venture into business for herself.
Gorsuch and her husband of 25 years have a son and daughter. While she doesn’t have employees, her sister Audra Turner of Pasadena is her “right-hand man,” she said.
Gorsuch said Wanda Morton, owner of Denton Station Antique Mall on Meeting House Road, has been supportive. To thank her, Gorsuch sent flowers to Morton a few weeks ago, and Morton returned the favor with a bouquet for the shop’s grand opening.
Both owners recommend each other’s shop to visitors, Gorsuch said. “And we work hand-in-hand with a radio station to advertise every month.”
For more information, visit Dusty Finds Antiques on Facebook. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.