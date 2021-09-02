EASTON — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats, announced the approval $500,267 in federal funds for the Easton Airport on Aug. 31.
The grant money is funding by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.
The grant funding will support critical infrastructure improvements to the airport, said Van Hollen who sits on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.
“As we build back better, investing in infrastructure improvements across our state will help create jobs and keep our economy moving. That’s why we’ve fought for federal dollars — including American Rescue Plan funding — for projects like this, to support essential transportation needs that benefit Marylanders,” said Van Hollen in a news release. “The Easton Airport is a key driver for our local Shore economy. We will keep working in Congress to provide federal funding for our local airports to spur economic growth in our region and ensure safe, reliable, and efficient service for Marylanders and visitors alike.”
Funding will be divided between two projects, according to the Van Hollen’s office. Both will benefit Easton Airport as it works to upgrade and improve its runway, a decade-long project for the small business.
The first project includes $338,960 to construct, extend, and improve the runway safety area to meet standards and enhance the safety of operations at the airport.
The second project will use $161,307 to remove non-hazard tree obstructions to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards
Cardin, who sits on the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, said the latest COVID-19 bill has “provided critical federal investment in our state to support our economy and everyday lives as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“This new round of federal funding will support design and safety upgrades of Easton Airport to better serve our state and region in the years ahead,” added Cardin. “The Maryland delegation will continue our efforts in bringing once-in-a-generation infrastructure legislation across the finish line to modernize and improve our transportation infrastructure across the state.”
The grants were provided through the Federal Aviation Administration to the Talbot County Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.