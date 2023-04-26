EASTON — Aquacare Physical Therapy recently announced it will now offer lymphedema management for patients.
Starting in April, Brooke Bielecki, PT, DPT, CLT, a board-certified physical therapist and certified lymphedema therapist, began practicing at Aquacare in Easton after recently completed her lymphedema certification.
“It feels great to be able to support patients in Easton and beyond by providing lymphedema therapy for chronic swelling that can be caused by genetics, injury, illness, surgery or cancer treatment,” Bielecki said. “We are one of the only practices providing this important therapy.”
Lymphedema occurs when there’s an obstruction of the flow in the lymphatic vessels, resulting in swelling in multiple areas such as arms, legs, neck, head and the abdominal region.
When something disrupts the normal flow of lymph fluid, lymphedema may result, causing accumulations of fluid in various parts of the body. Persons suffering from lymphedema might notice your ankles are swollen more regularly and think this might be because you ate too much salt; however, if the swelling persists, a healthcare provider should be contacted to see if the swelling might be lymphedema.
According to an announcement from Aquacare, it’s best to be aware of potential signs so appropriate action can begin if necessary, and early detection makes treatment more effective.
A local to the area, Bielecki began swimming at the age of four years old, eventually becoming a two-time Maryland state champion in the 50-yard freestyle.
She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree from Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia, where she swam at the collegiate level for four years and was recognized as the most decorated athlete in the college’s history.
She then earned her doctorate degree in Physical Therapy at the University of St. Augustine in Coral Gables, Florida. She is passionate about helping those who suffer from lymphedema, leading her to become a certified lymphedema therapist in 2023.
Aquacare — Easton provides advanced rehabilitation for orthopedic injuries or surgeries., concussion and brain injury therapies, gym-based and aquatic physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapies, diabetes management, pelvic floor therapy for men and women, and pregnancy and postpartum physical therapy in addition to the new lymphedema management.
Aquacare is a locally owned, physical therapist owned, and women-owned company that has been operating in Maryland and Delaware for 25 years.
Evaluations can be scheduled within 24 hours if necessary, and can be scheduled by calling 410-770-9720 or going to their website: www.aquacarephysicaltherapy.com.
