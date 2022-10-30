Easton Dental Studio to host Veterans Dental Day

EASTON — Easton Dental Studio will host its second annual Veterans Dental Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, where veterans will receive complimentary dental care throughout the day.
“Giving back to our local veteran community is personal,” said Dr. Mike Hoglund, owner of Easton Dental Studio. “As a former Naval officer and dentist, it is important to me to give back to those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Unfortunately, many former members of our armed services lack dental insurance, and this is one small thing our practice can do to improve the oral health of our local veteran community.”
During the 2021 event, Easton Dental Studio provided more than $11,000 in pro bono dental services to the Mid-Shore’s veteran community, and the practice hopes to do more in 2022.
“We want to serve as many veterans as we possibly can,” said Hoglund.
Local veterans and former service members are invited to attend Veterans Dental Day beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10. Hoglund and his team will offer free-of-charge checkups, cleanings, fillings and extractions on a first-come, first-served basis. All veterans are eligible and should come with some form of documentation of their military service.
Advance appointments are encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome.
A complimentary continental breakfast will also be available.
To make an appointment for Veterans Dental Day, call 410-822-6177.
Veterans Dental Day is part of Easton Dental Studio’s Veterans Appreciation Campaign, which also includes a needs-based veteran scholarship program where one local veteran is chosen to receive complimentary dental services for a year. Services provided range from basic cleanings and check-ups to full-mouth rehabilitation. To apply, veterans need to submit an essay by the end of November. To learn more about requirements, visit www.eastondentalstudio.com.
Easton Dental Studio also offers a 10% discount throughout the year to all former military members and their immediate families who do not have dental insurance.
Easton Dental Studio is located on 2 Martin Court No. 2. To learn more about Easton Dental Studio’s veteran services, call 410-822-6177.
