Easton Dental Studio to host Veterans Dental Day

The Easton Dental Studio team will provide complimentary care for veterans on Nov. 10. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins are welcome.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Easton Dental Studio will host its second annual Veterans Dental Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, where veterans will receive complimentary dental care throughout the day.

