EASTON — The Easton Fairfield Inn and Suites is the winner of the 2021 Diamond Award, Marriott’s most prestigious award which recognizes its highest performing tier of hotels within the entire Fairfield brand nationwide.
Hotel spokesperson Chad Hill, vice president of Hill Hospitality, said this is the highest honor for the hotel to receive.
“Marriott is a tremendous company. For our team to be recognized amongst the very best within the Fairfield brand is such a special honor. We couldn’t be prouder,” Hill said.
The hotel was also recognized for scoring the highest metrics in three other categories. The metrics come from customer reviews and are automatically tallied. It was one of the five cleanest Fairfield Inn Hotels nationwide according to the guest reviews. The Easton property was also one of the five hotels for highest staff service and was one of the top five for positive guest feedback.
This isn’t the first time the hotel has won the prestigious honor. The Fairfield Inn and Suites also won the 2017 Diamond Award.
“It’s all about the team, and we have a special team here at the Fairfield that is dedicated to excellence in providing the very best experience for our guests,” said Hill.
Easton Fairfield Inn and Suites General Manager Kevin Chenosky won the 2021 General Manager of the Year Award out of the entire group of 1,094 Fairfield Inns.
“The Hill Hospitality team could not be happier for Kevin to win the General Manager of the Year Award across the entire Fairfield brand. He is so deserving of this recognition. He has a remarkable energy about him and a tremendous spirit to serve, an intense commitment to the guest experience and to his team. For him to distinguish himself as the best out of 1,094 GM’s across the country is extraordinary,” said Hill
Chenosky said the awards were especially meaningful as they come at the tail end of the global pandemic. He heads a team of 18 employees.
“With COVID and all the different challenges that that brought, I think it is wonderful that the team received this many accolades coming off that type of year,” said Chenosky. Chenosky also thanked his wife for supporting him as he was recognized for the honor.
The 82-room hotel is located in the Easton Commons Development in Easton. A shuttle bus is available to transport groups to weddings and other activities around town.
Hill Hospitality is a hotel development and management company with its corporate offices located in Easton. It operates hotels in Maryland, South Carolina and Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.