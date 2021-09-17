EASTON — Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to Marylanders experiencing financial hardships, announced Tuesday that in the past 12 months Talbot County-based volunteer Geoffrey Cooke, Esq., provided free legal services to residents, taking on four cases. MVLS volunteers, including attorneys, CPAs and enrolled agents, provide brief counsel and full representation for clients’ civil legal matters.
In the past year, 426 MVLS volunteers across the state assisted with 3,353 cases through individual representation or assistance at a clinic. Volunteers donated 12,545 hours of pro bono legal services, which is valued at more than $5,018. MVLS’s network of volunteers provide services for criminal record relief, divorce and child custody proceedings and other family law matters, landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosure and tax sale, bankruptcy, estate planning, deed issues, and tax controversies, among other civil legal challenges.
“It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic is having and will continue to have unintended consequences even months after the state of emergency is lifted. We expect to see a surge in consumer challenges, including foreclosures and bankruptcies, that will displace many Marylanders,” said Susan Francis, executive director, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.
MVLS publishes available cases on its website, making it easy for volunteers to identify a client they want to help.
MVLS will honor its volunteers for their commitment to providing pro bono legal services at its annual Celebrate Pro Bono celebration on Oct. 13 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.
