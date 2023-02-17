EASTON — An interstate child sexual abuse investigation that began with the Easton Police Department came to a close on Friday, Feb. 10, when a Washington man was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
Kaleb Michael Scott, 24, formerly of Vancouver, Washington, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Washington, to 21 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.
Scott had already been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the Clark County Superior Court in Washington. The two sentences will run concurrently.
Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo ordered that Scott be required to register as a sex offender when released from prison. He will also be on lifetime supervised release following his prison sentence.
The investigation originated with the Easton Police Department in September 2021. Detectives assigned to the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip about an internet user in possession of child pornography.
After months of investigation and the execution of multiple search and seizure warrants, detectives identified a Maryland resident as the individual involved. The investigators also uncovered conversations where the Maryland individual was talking with Scott and having conversations on how to molest children, according to an EPD news release.
Detectives recovered images of a victim and forward information to investigators with the Utah Attorney General's Office and Vancouver, Washington police department. Both agencies executed search and seizure warrants and were able to identify the victim.
Without the collaboration of all involved agencies, the victim would not have been identified and subjected to to continuous abuse, the EPD release said.
In a release, Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey said: “I am incredibly proud of how our detectives work to protect people in our community and in other communities. The above case is one of many examples where our detectives did not stop their pursuit for justice at the town limits of Easton.”
“As a former investigator, I have a deep appreciation of our detectives’ sacrifices when pursuing these types of cases. Being a detective means managing a never-ending case load and routinely being called at night to respond to potential crime scenes," Lowrey continued in the release. "Because of hiring difficulties, the department’s Criminal Investigations Section is also short of a detective. I am thankful that the detectives who pursued this case, did not let those circumstances deter them, and helped free a child across our country from abuse.”
The case was investigated by the Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit of the Vancouver Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hillary Stuart.
If you would like to report or suspect child abuse, please contact the Talbot County Department of Social Services hotline at (410) 770-4848.
