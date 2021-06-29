EASTON — Hugh Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities, has received the Alex Radin Distinguished Service Award from the American Public Power Association. The leadership award is the highest honor granted by APPA.
The APPA represents nonprofit and community-owned utilities including Easton Utilities. More than 49 million people in the U.S. are served by municipal, nonprofit and community utilities.
Grunden received the award at the industry association’s national conference in Orlando on June 22.
Grunden has been at the Easton-based utility since 1983 before becoming president and CEO in 1994. Easton Utilities serves more than 10,500 utility and internet customers on the Eastern Shore.
