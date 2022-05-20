Easton Utilities holds CPR training for employees

EASTON — With a continuous focus on safety, Easton Utilities recently offered CPR training to all employees. Paramedics from Talbot County Department of Emergency Services instructed the course and certified 94 employees on CPR and AED training over several days.
“With employees spread across our entire service territory every day, we realize how beneficial it is to have them trained for an emergency that could happen any time,” said Hugh E. Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities.
Lt./Paramedic Greg Fries, Paramedic Rachael Cox and EMT T.C. Colbourne led the training, which included videos, verbal information, and hands-on practice with CPR manikins.
“This valuable skill can save someone’s life, and actually did at Easton Utilities back in July of 2016,” Grunden said. “I credit the training provided by Talbot County for their role in this positive outcome as we had just completed a training some months prior to the incident.”
According to the American Heart Association, every year more than 350,000 instances of cardiac arrest occur outside of U.S. hospitals. CPR and AED training, along with general safety education keep people informed and prepared.
“CPR classes are instrumental to improving the survivability from cardiac arrest and everyone has the ability to learn how to perform CPR and assist before EMS arrives,” said Fries. “We are thankful for this partnership with Easton Utilities and their commitment to the community and their staff.”
Talbot EMS offers this training for any business or community organization. For more information, visit talbotdes.org.
