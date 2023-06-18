Easton Utilities honored for reliability

EASTON — Easton Utilities has earned the highest Reliable Public Power Provider{/span} {span}designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The RP3 designation, as the designation is known, lasts for three years and recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
Criteria include sound business practices and a utilitywide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Easton Utilities joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
The Diamond Level designation is awarded to those who met 98% to 100% of the criteria and is valid for three years.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices,” said Troy Adams, chair of American Public Power Association’s RP3 Review Panel and general manager at Manitowoc Public Utilities in Wisconsin.
“Ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continued improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community,” he said.
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation which is the culmination of hard work from so many dedicated employees who really care about powering our community,” said John E. Hines, electric department manager for Easton Utilities. “But this designation is not a final destination — we are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”
Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, cable television and internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area.
