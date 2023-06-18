Easton Utilities honored for reliability

Eddie Westerfield, supervisor of electric design and inspection for Easton Utilities, center, accepts the award at the APPA Conference

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Easton Utilities has earned the highest Reliable Public Power Provider{/span} {span}designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.


  

