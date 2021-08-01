EASTON — Dean Tyson, DVM, was presented with the esteemed Maryland Veterinary Medical Association Good Doctor Award on Tuesday, July 20. The award is given to a Maryland veterinarian for distinguished service, outstanding leadership, dedicated veterinary medical care and for providing compassion and kindness towards clients, patients and community.
Tyson grew up on a dairy farm in northeastern Maryland and knew at the age of 4 he wanted to be a veterinarian. He attended the University of Maryland at College Park for undergraduate studies and graduated from the Virginia Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in 1988.
In 1996 Tyson joined the Veterinary Medical Center team, and as an owner he helped assemble an exceptionally talented and dedicated team he said inspires and amazes him every day. Tyson said he enjoys the challenges and rewards of veterinary practice and has a special interest in surgery.
“What I know for sure is that I am living my authentic life,” said Tyson. “I realize that simply by being authentic, practicing empathic listening, and exploring solutions, I can have a very powerful impact on the people around me.”
The MDVMA Membership Awards Ceremony has been a tradition for the last 20 years. This year’s ceremony took place via Zoom.
“Our Membership Awards ceremony is an annual event normally held during our summer conference in Ocean City,” said MDVMA President Dr. David Handel. “While the virtual event was different than previous year’s ceremonies, it was equally rewarding to be able to honor Dr. Tyson for demonstrating the meaning of ‘Good Doctor’.”
