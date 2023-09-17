Easton Village has become known as community with a big heart. Nowhere is that more evident than in the annual grant it awards to non-profit organizations through the Elm Street/Easton Village Charitable Fund.
Elm Street Development established this endowed fund in 2006 as a way to give back to the Talbot County as a whole. Now valued at about $125,118, the fund is managed by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Three years ago, Elm Street passed the responsibility of distributing grants from the fund to the Easton Village HOA, which then chartered the
Charitable Fund Committee for that purpose.
The committee selects a category of need annually and, through the foundation sends out a ‘Request for Proposals’ to all pertinent Talbot County non-profits.
This year’s category of giving is environmental remediation. Easton Village community members serve as grant readers and decide which program to fund.
In 2021, the committee selected mental health as the category of need and awarded a $4,500 grant to Talbot Interfaith Shelter. In 2022, the committee identified services to vulnerable youth as the category and a $5,000 grant went to Building African American Minds (BAAM) to support its work with at-risk children.
This year’s grant is expected to be about $6,000.
How you can help:
If you live in Easton Village, volunteer to join the committee or volunteer to be a grant application reader this spring.
Donate! There are two ways to do this. You can mail a contribution to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation at 102 East Dover St., Easton, MD, 21601-3059. You can also make and online contribution to the Elm Street Development Eastern Shore Community Fund.
