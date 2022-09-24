Economic Development and Tourism showcase Ridgely treats

Crabby Pecans were a hit at the Taste of Maryland.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Every August, Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism head to the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference to represent Caroline County at this educational and networking conference. The event includes the Taste of Maryland Reception, where exhibitors offer tasting samples of all things Maryland. Caroline County partnered with Shore Sweet Treats & Gifts of Ridgely to offer samples of their locally crafted, artisan nuts.

