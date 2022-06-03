REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware — The U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That is better than economists’ projections of 328,000 new jobs. The May job gains compare to 436,000 jobs added in April 2022 and 447,000 positions added to the economy in May 2021, according to BLS.
President Joe Biden hailed the job numbers as the U.S. economy faces troubles with high inflation, record-high gasoline prices and shortages of baby formula. “The job market is the strongest it has been since just after World War II,” Biden said from the Delaware beach town.
Biden credited his economic and COVID vaccination policies for job gains since he took office in January 2021. He also acknowledge the economic stresses of record high gasoline prices and inflation rates at their highest in four decades.
“There’s no denying that high prices particular around gasoline and food are a real problem for people,” said Biden from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday.
Biden also tempered future expectations after the U.S. economy shrank by 1.4% in the first quarter. He said Americans should not expect “blockbuster” job numbers going forward every month.
“That’s a good thing. That is the sign of a steady economy,” Biden said Friday. A second quarter of negative group spurred by inflation and labor shortages would put the U.S. economy into a recession.
The U.S. economy and global supply chains face plenty of other problems.
Gasoline and diesel fuel prices again set record highs on Friday, June 3. AAA reports the average prices of gas nationally was $4.76 per gallon nationally. That is up $1.72 per gallon a year ago.
On the Delmarva Peninsula, gas prices average between $4.62 on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and $4.74 per gallon in parts of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Local gas prices were under $3 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.
Gas prices average $5.33 per gallon in Manhattan, $4.96 in Washington D.C., $6.25 in California and $5.32 per gallon in Oregon and Illinois, according to the auto club’s figures from Friday.
Diesel fuel — which is key for farmers and truckers — also set a new record Friday averaging $5.58 per gallon. That is up 75% from a year ago. Gas prices are up 57%, according to AAA.
COVID shutdowns in major Chinese port cities and manufacturing hubs along with shortages of baby formula and other products in the U.S. are impacting supply chains, grocery store shelves and consumers’ pantries.
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk also voiced skepticism on the economic situation, according to reports of an email regarding hiring at the electric automaker.
The May jobs numbers did show the number of workers who had their hours cut and were now on part-time hours increased from 295,000 to 4.3 million “reflecting an increase in the number of persons whose hours were cut due to slack work or business conditions,” according to BLS.
