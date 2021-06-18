EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation has hired a new downtown development director, filling a crucial role vacated in March.
The EEDC announced the news at a June 17 conference with downtown Easton businesses at the Avalon Theater. Tracy Ward, the executive director of the EEDC, said that Holly DeKarske, an experienced economic development coordinator in Pennsylvania, will be taking the job and moving to Easton the week of June 21.
“We wanted to reach out and find somebody that would really bring the incredible ethic of work and talent to the job,” Ward said. “We were so fortunate to find Holly DeKarske.”
DeKarske is the main street manager and executive director of Venture Lititz, a nonprofit economic corporation similar to the EEDC for the town of Lititz, Pennsylvania. DeKarske has been working in the economic and business development industry since 2001.
“I do have a long background in economic development, both on the public side and private side,” DeKarske said at the conference. “I am super excited to be there and meet everyone and meet you in your shops and understand more about your business and your clientele.”
The town of Easton decided it would solely fund just one economic development organization last year, defunding economic nonprofit Discover Easton and giving more than $400,000, which is collected from a hotel and accommodations tax, in annual funding to the EEDC.
Jeff Lankford transitioned from Discover Easton to the EEDC, becoming the first downtown development director position at the organization. Lankford took a new job as business and marketing coordinator.
EEDC’s development director works to promote businesses and economic stimulus in downtown Easton. When Lankford left, Ward explained his vacancy was difficult to manage and that she was relieved to fill the position after a three-month search.
“Somehow it takes a team of thousands to do that job,” Ward said. “We have great admiration for what has come before and we understand the tasks that we have ahead of us.”
DeKarske will be joining the team at a crucial time. Events are coming back and the EEDC plans to host a July 4 event and the large arts and culture festival Plein Air in July.
The organization also announced the Easton Sounds of Summer, a plan to bring live music across the town every summer weekend. And the massive Waterfowl Festival, which attracted more than 15,000 people in 2019, is also scheduled to come back in November after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EEDC has overseen a jump in downtown visitation and sales as the pandemic winds down. The nonprofit hosted Valentine’s Day carriage rides, an Easter Bunny event, and CommUNITY Day in May. According to the organization, 3,000 people have already visited the town this year.
When he assumed the role in November, Lankford first introduced the Downtown Easton gift card, which has leveraged $50,000 to downtown merchants as of June 17, the EEDC said.
