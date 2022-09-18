From left, Kim White, (behind her is Ray Grodeke), Scott Eglseder, Chris Gostomski, Julie Ashford, Doug Diedrick, Suzanne Anderson, and front, bottom row, Jake Eglseder, “Chief Comfort Officer” for Eglseder Wealth Management Group Inc.
From left, Kim White, (behind her is Ray Grodeke), Scott Eglseder, Chris Gostomski, Julie Ashford, Doug Diedrick, Suzanne Anderson, and front, bottom row, Jake Eglseder, “Chief Comfort Officer” for Eglseder Wealth Management Group Inc.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Eglseder Wealth Management Group held a cookout to honors its clients who are veterans.
EASTON — This year Eglseder Wealth Management Group held its second annual veterans cookout on Flag Day, June 14. Scott W. Eglseder, president, said the business wanted to honor its clients who are veterans for their service to the United States. As a special treat, Eglseder invited musical performer and two-time Washington Area Music Award winner Karen Jonas to entertain.
She and her partner Tim Bray provided everyone with what they referred to as Americana music — a mix of classic rock and folk music with a country vibe. Everything from Willie Nelson to Bob Dylan was on the playlist, along with original songs Jonas and Bray had written.
While the weather was warm, there was a nice breeze, and large fan, to keep air moving that kept guests comfortable. In all, 36 veterans attended. They were able to enjoy locally made burgers from Frase’s Meat Shop in Preston, Nathan’s hot dogs and sides from the Easton Acme market while having the opportunity to talk about their time in service to the United States. The event finished with fresh homemade brownies supplied by Rusticana Pizza on Dover Street, here in Easton.
Eglseder Wealth Management Group employee KimWhite has twin boys who are both Marines. Her son Corporal Alexander “Alex” White was in attendance; he had just returned two days before from serving in Okinawa, Japan the last three years.
“Eglseder Wealth Management is honored to be able to show, even in this small way, how much we value and honor those among us who have sacrificed for our country,” said Eglseder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.