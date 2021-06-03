ANNAPOLIS — McCrone, a Maryland based electrical engineering firm, has acquired Hartwell Engineering an electrical engineering firm formally based in Stevensville, The three new employees will all be located in the firm’s Annapolis headquarters.
“Acquiring Hartwell Engineering complements our overall service offering which will allow us to provide more complete services to our construction and governmental clients. Having electrical engineers on staff will help us better manage projects and timelines,” remarked Rob Sell, vice president of McCrone.
By purchasing the electrical engineering company, McCrone will provide more comprehensive solutions for its clients throughout the region. Both companies will maintain a separate business presence with their own websites Hartwell Engineering and McCrone.
“Joining the McCrone family of engineers expands our reach and allows us to focus on delivering our expertise to our joint and future clients. It’s an honor to join a company that has had such a strong reputation in the field for the last 84 years,” commented Timothy Hartwell, professional engineer and founder of the Stevensville firm.
Hartwell will remain on staff bringing his experience to the McCrone team.
McCrone was founded in 1937, proving land planning, construction management, land survey, water, wastewater and electrical engineering. The company has offices in Salisbury, Elkton, Centreville, Maryland and Georgetown, Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.