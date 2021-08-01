NEWARK, Del. — Delmarva Power customers facing challenges paying their energy bills can take advantage of the millions of dollars now available as the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program opened in July. Eligible customers in Delaware and Maryland may receive more than $1,000 in grant support through LIHEAP toward their energy bill by applying for assistance in their state. Any customer who may be behind on their energy bill should review the program eligibility requirements, as customers who previously did not qualify for support, may now take advantage of these funds.
“We are committed to helping all our customers meet their energy needs and manage their bills,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “As our country continues reopening, we know some of our customers are still facing challenges. We want our customers to know that there are assistance options available and we are ready to help all customers review their payment options and support them in managing their energy needs.”
LIHEAP grant eligibility differs by state and is based on a customer’s annual household income and size. To be eligible for LIHEAP, a customer’s annual household income cannot exceed 175 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Maryland or 200 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Delaware. Homeowners, renters, roomers and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.
To meet eligibility requirements in Maryland, household income must be under the following thresholds:
For households with no members 67 years of age or older at the time of application.
$22,536 — One-person household
$30,480 — Two-person household
$38,436 — Three-person household
$46,380 — Four-person household
For households with one or more members 67 years of age or older at the time of application.
$25,764 — One-person household
$34,836 — Two-person household
$43,920 — Three-person household
$53,652 — Four-person household
To meet eligibility requirements in Delaware, household income must be under the following thresholds:
$25,536 — One-person household
$34,488 — Two-person household
$43,440 — Three-person household
$52,416 — Four-person household
In Maryland, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Administering Agency, or by calling the Office of Home Energy Programs at 800-332-6347. In Delaware, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health and Services website or by calling 302-654-9295 in New Castle County, 302-674-1782 in Kent County, or 302-856-6310 in Sussex County.
Delmarva Power Customer Care will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Contact Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117 to review payment options.
Other programs supporting Delaware and Maryland customers include:
The Good Neighbor Energy Fund – Delmarva Power works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance to Delaware and Maryland low-income customers. The fund allows for customers to pay exactly $1 over their monthly Delmarva Power bill, which goes to the associated non-profit organization in their community. Delmarva Power matches contributions with $1 for every $3 that is collected, up to $70,000.
Other programs supporting Maryland customers include:
The Electric Universal Service Program — Helps eligible customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill. Some EUSP participants may qualify for assistance with past-due electric bills as well as referrals to energy efficiency programs.
The Utility Service Protection Program — Designed to help low-income families during the winter season. Information for both programs can be found by visiting the Office of Home Energy Programs website.
To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/delmarvapower and on Twitter at twitter.com/delmarvaconnect.
